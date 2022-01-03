Another Shot of Snow and Arctic Cold Arriving

Temperatures tonight will fall back into the single digits below to teens above with a breezy east wind in response to a growing system to our west. This area of low pressure will arrive by about dawn tomorrow, increasing the chances for snow from west to east through the morning. Although accumulations will be minimal (the best chance for anything over 2″ will be across the Turtle Mountains), increasingly strong winds will lead to blowing snow and reduced visibility, leading to treacherous travel conditions. A Winter Weather Advisory has been issued for tomorrow afternoon and evening. In addition, cold arctic air will filter in, dropping temperatures through the day tomorrow. Cold arctic air will stick around for a few days, and some neighborhoods will remain below 0 for Wednesday and Thursday. Temperatures begin to rebound by the end of the week, with additional slight chances for light snow accumulation.

-Meteorologist Dave Holder

