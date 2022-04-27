Temperatures tonight will drop back into the 20s and 30s with increasing clouds as upper-level energy arrives. There will be again a chance for light precipitation tonight into tomorrow morning, with a chance for freezing rain across the northern half of our viewing area. Tomorrow will be a relatively nice day all in all, with daytime highs in the 40s, 50s, and 60s, lighter winds, and some afternoon sunshine. The real chance for widespread rain arrives Friday morning, and will continue into the weekend. With extensive cloud cover daytime highs will mostly be stuck in the 40s for afternoon highs Friday and Saturday, with perhaps some minor accumulating snow possible once more across our west. Precipitation chances wind down Sunday, but an active pattern will continue into next week with temperatures remaining below average for early May.

-Meteorologist Dave Holder