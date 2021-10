Today: Sunny and dry as highs return to the 50s with a breezy afternoon. NW winds will increase to 15-20 MPH, gusting to 25-30 MPH.

Tonight: Clear skies and cooler lows. We’ll wake up on Friday morning with temps in the low to mid-30s.

Friday: Mostly sunny with highs heating to the 60s. Southerly winds 10-20 MPH.