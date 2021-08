Today: Mostly sunny to partly cloudy with a slight chance for isolated sprinkles. A better chance – albeit still small – for the Turtle Mountain region to see a shower or thunderstorm this afternoon. Highs will mainly be in the 80s with increasing westerly winds to 15-20 MPH, gusting to 30-40 MPH.

Tonight: Mostly clear skies with lows in the 50s. Decreasing westerly wind to 5-15 MPH.

Thursday: Mostly sunny and cooler with widespread 70s. NW winds 10-20 MPH, gusting to 25 MPH.