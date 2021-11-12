Another wintry mix is in store for the weekend

Weather

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Today: Mostly cloudy with exiting snow to the east. Strong NW winds will slowly decrease through the afternoon. NW 20-30 MPH, gusting to 30-40 MPH. Highs stay cold and in the 20 and 30s.

Tonight: Mostly cloudy with a slight chance for a wintry mix moving in from the west. Lows will be much colder and in the teens and 20s. Northerly wind will shift to become southeasterly at 5-10 MPH.

Saturday: An Alberta Clipper moves in from the NW and brings increased NW wind and a wintry mix. Roads could get slick throughout the day. The area favored for rain is SE ND where highs will warm to the 50s.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Top Stories

More Top Stories
Closings Login

School administrators update your closing status here.

Church or Business Closings

Please EMAIL us, if you would like to announce church or business closings.

Featured on KXNET.COM

More Don't Miss

KX News Trending Stories