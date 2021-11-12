Another wintry mix is in store for the weekend

Today: Mostly cloudy with exiting snow to the east. Strong NW winds will slowly decrease through the afternoon. NW 20-30 MPH, gusting to 30-40 MPH. Highs stay cold and in the 20 and 30s.

Tonight: Mostly cloudy with a slight chance for a wintry mix moving in from the west. Lows will be much colder and in the teens and 20s. Northerly wind will shift to become southeasterly at 5-10 MPH.

Saturday: An Alberta Clipper moves in from the NW and brings increased NW wind and a wintry mix. Roads could get slick throughout the day. The area favored for rain is SE ND where highs will warm to the 50s.