Once more a Wind Chill Advisory has been issued for tonight, covering areas north and east of the Missouri River. Temperatures will fall back below 0 for most, although it will not be quite as cold as the last few mornings past. As arctic high pressure wanes winds will begin to come out of the west by tomorrow. This will help to boost temperatures back closer to seasonal averages into the weekend. Daytime highs tomorrow will reach the teens across our eastern counties and 20s elsewhere with continued sunshine. While temperatures will be closer to seasonal averages this weekend, winds will remain strong. Chances for precipitation look to remain minimal into early next week, but better chances arrive Tuesday with slightly cooler temperatures and increased cloud cover.

-Meteorologist Dave Holder