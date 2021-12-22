Arctic Air and Additional Snow Around the Corner

Light snow will be possible across our far northern counties overnight, with temperatures dropping into the teens and 20s by early tomorrow morning. Temperatures tomorrow will warm into the 20s to 40s from northeast to southwest respectively, making for a very mild December day! There will be a slight chance for snow, with perhaps a mix of rain at times, tomorrow evening before a sharp cold front arrives early Christmas Eve. The cold front will usher in arctic air and there will again be a chance for light accumulating snow late Christmas Eve and into Christmas Day. Temperatures look to fall well below average behind the cold front, with very cold weather expected this holiday weekend and then through the rest of December.
-Meteorologist Dave Holder