Arctic Air and Snow Inbound

The cold front that passed through this morning has ushered in arctic air across our area, and temperatures tonight will be falling into the single digits below and above 0. At the same time, chances for snow will increase from the southwest after midnight, with snow falling across much of our southern counties by dawn. At this point, it appears that the heaviest accumulations will be across the I94 corridor towards the South Dakota state line. Daytime highs tomorrow will only rise into the single digits and teens before plummeting as skies clear tomorrow night and into Sunday. Another system quickly develops Sunday and will bring more accumulating snow, with even colder air arriving behind the system Monday. Daytime highs won’t make it above 0 for many through the middle of next week, with another chance for snow Tuesday.

-Meteorologist Dave Holder