Arctic Air Hanging Around for a Little While Longer

The NWS has again issued Wind Chill Advisory and Wind Chill Warnings overnight, and again these will last until tomorrow afternoon. Readings will be down into the teens and 20s below 0 by early tomorrow morning, with daytime highs tomorrow ranging in the single digits below 0 across our east and north, and teens above 0 across the southwest. Cold arctic air will stick around, and some locations across our area will remain below 0 into the weekend. There will be a slight chance for light snow overnight and again tomorrow, although any accumulations will be minimal. Relief from the bitter cold will arrive Sunday as temperatures quickly warm back into the 20s, and we’ll stay away from the deep freeze for at least a few days early next week!

-Meteorologist Dave Holder