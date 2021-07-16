Are storms possible with all this heat?

There was very heavy rain for some early Friday morning and in addition to the rain there was some hail as well
Once again there will be a roughly 30% chance of storms Saturday but most areas will be dry and hot with temps well into the 90s.
by: Tom SchraderPosted: / Updated:
There was very heavy rain for some early Friday morning and in addition to the rain there was some hail as well
Once again there will be a roughly 30% chance of storms Saturday but most areas will be dry and hot with temps well into the 90s.