Earlier this morning it was quite cold with many temps between 10 and 15 above. It won’t be nearly as cold tonight.
Dave’s Thursday Night #OneMinuteForecast 3-31
We’ll have a few passing clouds overnight as temperatures drop down into the upper 20s and lower 30s for most. Tomorrow will be a windy day as winds come out of the northwest with daytime highs again in the upper 40s and 50s. A few scattered rain showers will be possible Friday, particularly across south-central […]
