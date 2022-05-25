With the summer severe weather season about ready to start it would be a great time to get the whole family together and go to a free SKYWARN training program that the National Weather Service in Bismarck is hosting. You’ll and everyone in your family will learn all about severe weather and you’ll get some tips on how to keep you and your family safe. Next Wednesday there will be one in Center and on Thursday in Minot.
Dave’s Wednesday Night #OneMinuteForecast 5-25
Temperatures tonight will drop into the 40s and low 50s with a few passing clouds, mostly across our north. A more pronounced warm-up comes along tomorrow as an upper-level ridge in the jet stream builds into the Northern Plains. Look for a southerly wind tomorrow morning turning out of the west later in the day, […]
