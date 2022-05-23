One Minute Forecast
Dave’s Monday Night #OneMinuteForecast 5-23
Showers and thunderstorms will wind down this evening as skies begin to clear. Temperatures tonight will drop into the upper 30s and 40s. Expect daytime highs tomorrow to reach the 60s, with some readings in the 70s possible across our northwest. There will be an outside chance for a few showers and storms across our […]
