Leftovers of what helped bring us aurora so bright it was seen in Minot last month with light pollution, are circling back into Earth’s view. Similar to low-pressure systems on Earth that create weather where the air is piling up or compressing together; In space, particles and magnetic field lines can flow out of the sun from coronal holes. When they interact with the magnetic shield around Earth called the magnetosphere, we can see bright lights overhead.



High-speed streams of faster solar wind can be visualized using the WSA-ENLIL model (shown in the video). Coronal holes and the attached high-speed streams have been known to last anywhere from days to months. If they remain intact, these solar streams drift back toward Earth about 27 days later.

We can track the timing and estimate when it would return, but there’s no guarantee it will remain strong enough to bring us aurora as bright as March. The good news is that we will have a new moon on the 19th of April 2021, making it easier for us at higher latitudes and away from city lights to see aurora as the same high-speed stream passes around the 20th.