Temps will fall, snow will fall, and snow totals will go up…especially south of I-94. Once the snow moves out on Monday we are in for another extended arctic blast. Bundle up!
One Minute Forecast
Dave’s Friday Night #OneMinuteForecast 2-18
Cold arctic high-pressure building overhead tonight will make for a very cold start to tomorrow. Overnight lows will drop into the teens below 0 to the northeast to single digits above to the southwest. However, once again a warm front will move across our area through tomorrow, bringing a warmer air surge and pushing temperatures […]
Latest Videos
Featured on KXNET.COM
Latest Top Stories
Close
Subscribe Now
You have been added to Today's Top Stories Newsletter