As we do every month, we make it our mission at KX to Put North Dakota First, saying thanks to those who make a positive difference in the community. This particular group of difference-makers has been working long hours, dealing with the unknown, all while trying to stay positive and keep North Dakotans healthy.

We spoke with some of our frontline healthcare professionals about what these now almost two years have been like and just what keeps them going.

"I've been a registered nurse for over almost 30 years and I've been with [Bismarck Burleigh] Public Health for 21 years," Bismarck-Burleigh Public Health Nurse Manager Theresa Schmidt said.