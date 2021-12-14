Big changes are on the way!

A full pattern change is beginning overnight and with the much colder weather, we’ll have a round of snow Wednesday. Amounts will be averaging around 1″ to 2″ with a few locations a bit more or a bit less.

Just to give you a heads up, but there is a lot of cold air piling up over Siberia and Alaska and it’s a guarantee it will get dislodged at some point. The question is, where will it go? Right now there are indications that we will get a much colder airmass to deal with thru Christmas at least. Hopefully the data changes and the coldest air misses us to the east.