Blowing Snow Developing Today

A cold front moving through our area this morning will bring much more seasonal December air, with even colder weather expected to end the week. There will be a good chance for snow through the day today, with widespread accumulations of 1-3″ possible. In addition, winds will pick up out of the northwest, and blowing snow with reduced visibility will be an issue. As such, a Winter Weather Advisory has been issued for portions of our viewing area. For tomorrow and Friday, temperatures will struggle to warm up above the teens, and overnight lows will fall below 0 for many. More chances for snow will arrive Friday with temperatures remaining at or below seasonal averages as we head into the weekend.

-Meteorologist Dave Holder

