Today: Increasing high clouds today with a big warm-up. Expect afternoon temperatures to rise to the 60s and 70s with increasing winds. Westerly winds 10-20 MPH, gusting to 25-30 MPH.

Tonight: Partly cloudy to mostly clear as lows fall mainly to the 30s. Winds will become NW at 10-15 MPH.

Thursday: Increasing clouds with highs returning to the 60s and 70s. WNW winds 10-20 MPH.

For the latest forecast changes and current conditions: https://www.kxnet.com/weather/