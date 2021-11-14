Brief warm-up to the southwest, cold air on the way

A few spotty showers can be found in western North Dakota throughout your Sunday afternoon, but more of the precipitation has stuck to eastern Montana. Otherwise cloud cover has blanketed most of the state. We can expect that cloud cover to continue in our north-central counties lasting into Monday morning, and that is going to inhibit radiational heating from the sun, ultimately keeping daytime highs in the mid-30s. Off toward the southwest, where there will be more sunshine on Monday, temperatures are expected to climb into at least the mid-50s and potentially hit the 60s in a few areas.

Going into Tuesday, a strong, but rather dry cold front is expected to move into the area. It does not appear to bring much in the way of precipitation at this time, but it will bring with it some cold temperatures, even the possibility of some overnight lows in the single digits. It will also bring back those blustery conditions like we saw on Saturday.

By the end of the week, it appears that we will warm back up to around our seasonal averages, and mostly sunny to partly cloudy conditions.

-Meteorologist Mike Dandrea