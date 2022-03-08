Could this be the last “several days cold snap” of the season? It’s sure possible. Two long-range computer models indicate that after this episode is over there shouldn’t be another extended cold snap at least thru March 24th. After that, it is still possible to have a quick shot of arctic air, but quite possibly very short-lived as opposed to this week’s several-day event. Also, be aware that this does not mean we won’t have any snow storms. Bottom line, the sun’s angles are higher which will help modify cold air and our days are getting longer. Spring is on the way!