Could this be the last “several days cold snap” of the season? It’s sure possible. Two long-range computer models indicate that after this episode is over there shouldn’t be another extended cold snap at least thru March 24th. After that, it is still possible to have a quick shot of arctic air, but quite possibly very short-lived as opposed to this week’s several-day event. Also, be aware that this does not mean we won’t have any snow storms. Bottom line, the sun’s angles are higher which will help modify cold air and our days are getting longer. Spring is on the way!
One Minute Forecast
Dave’s Tuesday Night #OneMinuteForecast 3-8
As colder air continues to filter in temperatures will drop into the single digits both below and above 0. Winds will weaken but remain quite breezy under mostly cloudy skies. There will also remain a slight chance for a few snow showers. High pressure will build in by Wednesday, and although our winds will remain […]
