Can You Really Stop A Hurricane? Some Seem To Think So

Weather

by:

Posted: / Updated:

The impact of a hurricane can be felt for decades. With human lives and billions of dollars at stake every year, the question is always asked, “can we stop or weaken a hurricane?”

Government and even private-sector scientists have tried numerous experiments to weaken hurricanes to limit damage to life and property.
The idea is that if we know the ingredients of a hurricane, we can alter them or possibly diminish them. But it’s not easy.

The idea that made the news lately… dropping a nuclear bomb into a hurricane. This has been an idea the government tossed around many decades ago. According to NOAA, the energy released in a hurricane is the equivalent to a 10-megaton nuclear bomb going off every 20 minutes or one going off 72 times a day. So you can see why one nuclear bomb wouldn’t be strong enough to impact it.

That’s also not taking into consideration the human and environmental impacts of radiation carried through the trade winds and impacting the ocean. That would do more damage to lives than an actual hurricane.

Another attempt at controlling a hurricane was through cloud seeding… something many North Dakotans are familiar with. From the mid-1960s to the early 1980s, scientists seeded eyewalls in certain hurricanes. The idea was that a new eyewall could form essentially strangling the old eyewall and stunting the hurricane’s growth or weakening it. There was not enough concrete evidence that it was working since eyewalls are formed all the time on their own. There wasn’t a way to know whether it was from the seeding or the natural formation.

An idea that hasn’t been tested yet is called the Salter Sink Theory, named after the man who invented it. It’s a contraption that would bring cooler water from deep in the ocean to the top, cooling the surface water and weakening the hurricane. Remember, the eye is the engine and the hot water is like fuel. Cooling the water would essentially cut off the energy supply. The problem? You’d have to have the placement just right in front of the path of a hurricane. It would cost billions each year but hasn’t had enough funding to be adequately tested. It works well on paper. With backers like Bill Gates, this method may be something you hear about in the future.

The takeaway here is that hurricane modification has been attempted for decades. We just haven’t found one that works. Only with time and funding will we know if we’re able to at all.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Videos

Can Man Stop A Hurricane? Some Seem To Think So

Thumbnail for the video titled "Can Man Stop A Hurricane? Some Seem To Think So"

Amber's Wednesday Morning One Minute Forecast 9-11

Thumbnail for the video titled "Amber's Wednesday Morning One Minute Forecast 9-11"

The Soaking Rain Arrives Today

Thumbnail for the video titled "The Soaking Rain Arrives Today"

Cowgirls for a Cure

Thumbnail for the video titled "Cowgirls for a Cure"

High School Volleyball Sept. 10

Thumbnail for the video titled "High School Volleyball Sept. 10"

Boys High School Soccer Sept. 10

Thumbnail for the video titled "Boys High School Soccer Sept. 10"

Century vs Legacy

Thumbnail for the video titled "Century vs Legacy"

Bond Fails

Thumbnail for the video titled "Bond Fails"

Pulmonary Fibrosis

Thumbnail for the video titled "Pulmonary Fibrosis"

Sober Living Home

Thumbnail for the video titled "Sober Living Home"

Safety Tour

Thumbnail for the video titled "Safety Tour"

Robotics

Thumbnail for the video titled "Robotics"

Pay at the Pump

Thumbnail for the video titled "Pay at the Pump"

Tuesday, September 10th, 2019 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder

Thumbnail for the video titled "Tuesday, September 10th, 2019 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder"

Dane Carlson

Thumbnail for the video titled "Dane Carlson"

Century Boys Soccer

Thumbnail for the video titled "Century Boys Soccer"

Bismarck State Volleyball

Thumbnail for the video titled "Bismarck State Volleyball"

Disaster Relief

Thumbnail for the video titled "Disaster Relief"

Healthcare Fraud

Thumbnail for the video titled "Healthcare Fraud"

KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader

Thumbnail for the video titled "KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader"
More Video

KX News Trending Stories

Don't Miss