Century-old records in jeopardy of being broken today

Today: Sunny with low humidity and strong southerly wind. A Red Flag Warning has been issued for all of SW ND from 1 PM to 10 PM CDT. Many century-old records are in danger of being broken as we all rise to the 90s. Southerly winds 15-25 MPH, gusting to 35 MPH. Increasing clouds by the evening hours ahead of a cold front.

Tonight: Mostly cloudy skies with a slight chance for showers in the far west. Lows will fall to the 50s and 60s.

Wednesday: As the cold front sweeps through, it will usher in showers and spotty thunderstorms. The southerly wind will shift to become northwesterly behind the cold front. Highs will be significantly cooler and in the 60s and 70s. NW winds 10-20 MPH.