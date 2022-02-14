Temperatures tonight will fall into the single digits to the east, with lows in the teens further west. There will be a chance for light snow across mostly northern counties, with perhaps an inch or 2 in the Turtle Mountains. Chances for snow will persist through tomorrow afternoon with light accumulations possible. Look for a cloudy day tomorrow with high temperatures ranging from the teens to the 30s. Winds will turn out of the north by Wednesday as colder arctic air arrives, but temperatures will begin to rebound for the end of the week after a cold start to Thursday morning. Look for a very mild Friday and beginning of the weekend with increasing winds and slight chances for precipitation.

-Meteorologist Dave Holder