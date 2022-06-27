The hottest day of the week will be Wednesday and it will also likely be the most humid. In addition to the heat and humidity—which are some of the ingredients needed for thunderstorms—there may be a decent amount of wind shear which is also an ingredient needed for severe weather. However, there will likely be a “cap” in the atmosphere which could suppress thunderstorm development. If the cap holds then instead of thunderstorms, we’re going to be left with a hot and humid day. We’ll have a better idea of how strong the cap will be and if there will be enough lift to break it Tuesday.