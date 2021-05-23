Chances for rain return mid-week

It was a very active Sunday in terms of severe weather off to our south. Parts of South Dakota saw tornadoes, and other parts of North Dakota had ping pong ball sized hail.

These storms are expected to continue into the early hours of the overnight, but then subside. This will give way to more widespread sunshine and warmer temperatures to the south. Off to the northwest, temperatures will remain slightly cooler due to cloud cover lingering in the area.

Throughout the week starting Tuesday afternoon, there will be several chances for some showers and mostly cloudy conditions persisting into the weekend. In the middle of the week, temperatures are expected to drop below average, but temperatures will bounce back up to average by next weekend.

-Meteorologist Mike Dandrea