Pleasant weather will continue through tomorrow, with overnight lows in the 30s and low 40s and daytime highs tomorrow in the 60s and 70s. Winds won’t be strong tomorrow, but will become breezy out of the south by tomorrow night and into Friday in response to low pressure strengthening to our west. Winds will change out of the west across our western counties on Friday along an incoming boundary, and surface convergence of winds may allow a few isolated showers and thunderstorms to develop. Better chances for widespread showers and thunderstorms come into focus on Saturday as strong upper-level energy moves overhead. Chances for rain will persist into Sunday, but another system will again ramp up rain chances going into Monday. Temperatures will stay at or slightly above seasonal averages through at least the first half of next week.

-Meteorologist Dave Holder