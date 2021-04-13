Chances for snow continue into this afternoon: Mike’s #OneMinuteForecast 4/13/2021

The snowy conditions that started our workweek aren’t going to have warm temperatures or sunshine to help it melt. Temperatures are being influenced by a strong northwest wind that is expected to continue into Wednesday.

Winds will lighten up and begin to shift, which will help warm our temperatures up slightly, but not by much.

Snow chances will continue into Tuesday evening. There will be a few chances for spotty snow showers heading into the middle part of the week, but those will be very few and far in between. Otherwise, widespread cloud cover will last up through the weekend, when we will begin to see more sunshine.

-Meteorologist Mike Dandrea