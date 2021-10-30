Clouds moving out, Northern Lights visible

After a cold front passed through the region, temperatures are looking a lot cooler for your Saturday than the day prior. Some of us have a little bit of clearing in the clouds, but there will be a few waves of clouds going into your Saturday evening.

The overall pattern looks to be cool over the next few days, with partly cloudy to mostly sunny conditions. Our region is currently sitting under a trough that will continue to build with the help of some embedded shortwaves that will keep temperatures down over the next few days. However, going into Thursday, it looks that we will warm up slightly as an upper-level ridge is trying to push into our area.

The common denominator here is that we will have a rather dry pattern going into the workweek, and relatively calm winds toward the middle of the week.

-Meteorologist Mike Dandrea