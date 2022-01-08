Cold Air Not Hanging Around

Weather

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Northwesterly winds will slowly weaken overnight as the high pressure builds in and the pressure gradient decreases. Still, temperatures will be very cold and dropping into the single digits below to teens below for most. Wind Chill Advisories and Wind Chill Warnings have been issued through tomorrow morning. Tomorrow will feature bitterly cold air, but parts of the southwest will rebound into the 20s. Further to the northeast, daytime highs will remain below 0. The outlook for next week looks much milder as an upper-level ridge builds overhead, and daytime highs will be above-average Tuesday through Thursday. Chances for precipitation look minimal until at least the end of the week.

-Meteorologist Dave Holder

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Top Stories

More Top Stories

Featured on KXNET.COM

More Don't Miss

KX News Trending Stories

Closings Login

School administrators update your closing status here.

Church or Business Closings

Please EMAIL us, if you would like to announce church or business closings.