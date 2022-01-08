Cold Air Not Hanging Around

Northwesterly winds will slowly weaken overnight as the high pressure builds in and the pressure gradient decreases. Still, temperatures will be very cold and dropping into the single digits below to teens below for most. Wind Chill Advisories and Wind Chill Warnings have been issued through tomorrow morning. Tomorrow will feature bitterly cold air, but parts of the southwest will rebound into the 20s. Further to the northeast, daytime highs will remain below 0. The outlook for next week looks much milder as an upper-level ridge builds overhead, and daytime highs will be above-average Tuesday through Thursday. Chances for precipitation look minimal until at least the end of the week.
-Meteorologist Dave Holder