Cold air sticks around for New Year’s; relief on the way

We are setting up for a sunny, but bitterly cold New Year’s Eve on this Friday morning. While cloud cover has continued to diminish through the overnight, temperatures plummeted to the 20s, even some 30s below zero to start the day, and factoring in wind chills, this prompted wind chill warnings to be issued for most of North Dakota.

Wind chills were hanging around the 40s and 50s below zero, therefore you will want to make sure to bundle up, as this can cause frostbite to set in within less than 10 minutes.

Going forward, however, we will get a brief relief from the bitter cold, as we will warm up to near average levels by Sunday, with some places to the southwest even approaching the freezing point! That’s a 50 degree difference from some of the lowest temperatures that were recorded out that way this week.

Next week, cloud cover will work its way back in, though, and temperatures will slowly drop, setting up another chance for snow on Tuesday and potentially into Wednesday. We will of course keep you updated on that on KX News, as well as our Storm Team app.

-Meteorologist Mike Dandrea