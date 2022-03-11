It’s going to be quite cold all day today and into tomorrow morning before a big pattern change takes hold. We will go from the single digits and teens to the 30s, 40s and 50s tomorrow. It may not be the nicest day to be outdoors because of the wind and a few snow showers, but it will be a lot warmer. It sounds like a good weekend to join us as we get into spring at the KX Sports Show at the ND State Fair Center.