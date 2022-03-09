While we are still on track for a much warmer weekend, we’re still not thru with the arctic airmass over us. There will be a bit of a reprieve tomorrow but it will get colder again tomorrow night and Friday. The real warm-up begins Saturday. Tomorrow though will be especially cold with those pesky wind chills to deal with.
Temperatures tonight will drop down into the single digits and teens below 0 for most as a cold arctic air mass once again pushes in from the northwest. Chances for snow showers will mostly end tonight with some clearing skies by morning. Temperatures will climb slightly tomorrow as winds become stronger out of the southwest. […]
