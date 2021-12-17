Cold Temperatures and More Chances for Snow

Temperatures today will only reach the single digits and teens under cloudy skies, with chances for light snow through much of the day. While accumulations will be minimal, a few inches can’t be ruled out, particularly across our northwest counties. Another shot of cold arctic air will arrive overnight as skies begin to clear, letting temperatures drop into the single digits and teens below 0, some of the readings of the season so far. Sunday will see temperatures warm up considerably, but colder air returns quickly by the start of next week with minimal chances for precipitation.
-Meteorologist Dave Holder