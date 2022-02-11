Today: Decreasing clouds with colder daytime highs. By late afternoon, most of us will only be in the single digits and teens. A strong northerly morning wind will lighten but still stay breezy this afternoon at 15-20 MPH, gusting to 25-30 MPH.

Tonight: Colder overnight lows in the single digits both above and below zero. Double-digit subzero is possible in parts of the KX News community – around Harvey, Rugby, and the Turtle Mountains. Wind will become light and variable.

Saturday: Mostly cloudy skies with a slight chance for very light snow. Highs will range from the single digits in the NE to the 30s in the SW. NW winds 10-20 MPH.