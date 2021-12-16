Colder Air Has Arrived

Even with sunshine building in, temperatures today will be rather cold, as daytime highs only reach the single digits and teens. For tomorrow, temperatures will struggle to warm up above the teens once more, and overnight lows will fall below 0 for many over the next few nights. More chances for snow will arrive tomorrow with temperatures remaining at or below seasonal averages as we head into the weekend, with the best chance for a few inches of snow accumulation across our northwest. Sunday will see temperatures warm up, but colder air returns quickly by the start of next week with minimal chances for precipitation.

-Meteorologist Dave Holder

