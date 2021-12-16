Colder Air Has Arrived

A band with North Dakota roots recently had the once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to appear on Simon Cowell's new musical game show, Walk the Line.

"What was kind of crazy is that was our first proper performance in 18 months," lead-singer Mark Race said.

Two of the three musicians (Joe Berger and Mat Charley) in the British-American trio are from North Dakota and have been in the U.K. since September, which was the first time the band was able to reunite in a year and a half.

Selected as one of 25 acts, Raynes took the stage to be judged by a celebrity panel and the audience.

Walk the Line debuted on ITV in the U.K. this week, where Raynes performed an original song.