Colder Air Has Arrived

Snow flurries and cloud cover will start to diminish across much of our area, with clear skies back to the southwest overnight. Look for lows in the teens, with slightly colder temperatures under clear skies to the southwest. Winds will remain strong tonight but slowly weaken as high pressure builds in from the west. Temperatures will remain cold on Thursday as daytime highs only climb into the 30s for most, but a warm-up back to seasonal November temperatures is expected by Friday and into the weekend before another cold front arrives sometime during the weekend timeframe. There will be slight chances for light precipitation Friday and Saturday as the cold front arrives, although significant impacts are not anticipated.
-Meteorologist Dave Holder