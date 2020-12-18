Colder this afternoon and weekend rain/snow chances

Today: Decreasing clouds with afternoon sunshine. Temperatures are also falling to the teens and 20s by this afternoon. NW winds around 15-25 mph, gusting to 25-35 mph. The winds will die down this afternoon as high pressure moves in.

Tonight: Mostly clear with lows in the single digits and teens achieved early on. The winds will shift and become southerly which will warm us mostly to the 20s by Saturday morning.

Saturday: Increasing clouds as highs warm to the 40s. Southerly winds will increase to 15-25 mph, gusting to 30-40 mph.

Sunday: An Alberta Clipper will bring a chance for rain and snow. The best chance for snow accumulation will be in the north, especially around the Turtle Mountains and in eastern ND. Highs will range from the 30s to around 50° in SW ND. SW Winds 15-20 mph, gusting to 25-40 mph.