Comfortable temps today with summer-like weather back in the forecast

Today: A mostly cloudy start with a slow decrease in clouds from west to east today. A few clouds will linger around the Bismarck area. Afternoon temperatures will rise to the lower 70s with a light northwesterly wind.

Tonight: Colder lows in the upper 30s to 40s. Light northerly wind.

Friday: A very small chance for morning showers around Bismarck and to the SE. Otherwise, a mostly sunny day with highs rebounding to the mid to upper 70s.

October 1st (Friday) is the last day the National Weather Service will issue Frost Advisories. They will, however, issue Freeze Watches/Warnings until the first hard freeze or October 15th – the end of the local growing season.