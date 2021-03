Today: Mostly sunny as highs return to the 40s, 50s and 60s. The wind will stay light and variable.

Tonight: Clear skies with lows in the 20s. Light southerly wind.

Thursday: Mostly sunny as highs will range, once again, from the 40s to the 60s. Light easterly wind.

Friday: Mostly sunny with highs back to the 40s, 50s and 60s. South winds 5-15 mph.