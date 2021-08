Today: After a little morning convection, clouds will clear and make way for afternoon sunshine. Highs return to the 60s, 70s, and 80s. NW winds increase to 15-20 MPH, gusting to 25 MPH.

Tonight: Clear skies with cooler overnight lows in the 40s. NW winds around 10-15 MPH.

Wednesday: Partly cloudy with a slight chance for showers. Cooler highs in the 60s and 70s with a light northerly wind.