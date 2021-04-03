Cool down, breezy week ahead: Mike’s full forecast 4/3/2021

Red Flag warnings in effect for most of North Dakota until 9 p.m. Saturday. This is due to breezy conditions and very dry conditions. Relative humidity values are very low at the moment and it is not helping the wildfires that are already going through North Dakota at this time.

A cool down is expected behind a cold front that will be going through our region late on Sunday, which will shift our winds from the north, and also bring with it several chances, albeit scattered, of precipitation. No large amounts of precipitation are expected. Temperatures are expected to cool into the mid to upper 50s for daytime highs.

Breezy conditions will remain all week, heading into the weekend. Not quite like the breezy conditions that were present last week, as winds are expected to gust into the lower 30 mph range.

-Meteorologist Mike Dandrea

