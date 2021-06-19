Cool down to begin summer: Mike’s Full Forecast 6/19/2021

As these strong storms continue to push through western North Dakota, temperatures will drop to finish off the weekend and begin the week.

Some storms have produced hail about the size of pennies, but as showers become more widespread, the strength of these storms will continue to diminish.

Temperatures will be in the upper 60s and low 70s for the next couple of days, before warming up to the 90s again by mid-week.

For Father’s Day, the forecast is showing some showers and storms lingering on in the morning, but will gradually clear out and give way to more sunshine toward the end of the day.

There will be another chance for some showers on Thursday evening, as temperatures will begin to drop back to the low 80s for most of us going into next weekend.

-Meteorologist Mike Dandrea