Cool Highs With Scattered Rain & Storms

Weather

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Today: Increasing clouds with scattered rain and storms. There’s a marginal risk for severe storms in southern ND. Wind up to 60 mph and golf ball size hail are possible hazards. Highs will warm to a much cooler rage in the 70s to around 80. The wind will stay light from the southeast.

Tonight: Scattered rain and storms with lows in the 50s and 60s. Mostly cloudy skies.

Wednesday: A chance at a little sun for the morning then a chance for storms by the afternoon. The marginal risk for severe storms is mostly east of Hwy 83. Highs will return to the 70s and 80s.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss