Cool Highs With Scattered Rain & Storms

Today: Increasing clouds with scattered rain and storms. There’s a marginal risk for severe storms in southern ND. Wind up to 60 mph and golf ball size hail are possible hazards. Highs will warm to a much cooler rage in the 70s to around 80. The wind will stay light from the southeast.

Tonight: Scattered rain and storms with lows in the 50s and 60s. Mostly cloudy skies.

Wednesday: A chance at a little sun for the morning then a chance for storms by the afternoon. The marginal risk for severe storms is mostly east of Hwy 83. Highs will return to the 70s and 80s.