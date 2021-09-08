Cool today but get ready for the heat!

Today: Partly cloudy skies as highs return to the 70s. NW winds stay light at 5-15 MPH with the occasional gust to 25 MPH.

Tonight: Decreasing clouds. Lows in the 40s and 50s. E winds 5-10 MPH.

Thursday: We warm mainly to the 80s with a few 90s on the map in the west. Mostly sunny skies with dry conditions and SE winds 10-20 MPH.

The pattern that will bring in the warmer temperatures may also usher in the smoke in the upper atmosphere. As of now, it looks as if most of it will stay suspended but we’ll have to monitor air quality at the surface.