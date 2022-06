Today: Mostly sunny skies with cooler daytime highs in the 70s. Increasing late-day clouds with sprinkles possible. NW winds 15-20 MPH, gusting to 30 MPH.

Tonight: Clear skies with NW winds 10-15 MPH. Lows will fall mainly to the 50s.

Friday: Mostly sunny and much warmer with Light WSW winds.

The holiday weekend looks to be sunny with several chances for showers and storms.