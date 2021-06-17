Cooler tomorrow with rain this weekend!

Cooler temps and continued sunny for Friday. Once we get to Saturday, we’re going to begin with chances for rain or storms. However, on Saturday the dew points will be pretty low. On one hand, the airmass will feel comfortable, on the other there won’t be much in the way of fuel for thunderstorms.

Rain chances begin at night for most of us.

By Sunday the dew points will have increased into the 50s and this would be more fuel for thunderstorms. However, some of the things in the atmosphere that would help trigger storms will be farther east. Still, we could get several hours of light rain.

It will be a little more humid on Sunday

