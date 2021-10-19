Cooler Weather Sticking Around for a Bit

Clouds will begin to push back to the north overnight with breezy northerly winds as an area of low-pressure skirts the viewing area. Many will feel sub-freezing temperatures by early tomorrow morning with slightly warmer overnight lows across the southeast where cloud cover will remain thicker. Chances for rain and snow will increase across south-central and southeastern counties overnight and into tomorrow morning, with only light accumulations expected. Cloud cover will begin to diminish by later in the day tomorrow, particularly across our northwestern counties. Temperatures will remain rather chilly, with the majority of our area feeling daytime highs only in the 40s into the weekend. Overnight lows will fall well below freezing by early Thursday morning as high pressure builds in and skies continue to clear. Freezing overnight lows will remain with us through at least the weekend, with chances for precipitation increasing during the same timeframe.

-Meteorologist Dave Holder