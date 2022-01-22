Could be dangerous Sunday night!
by: Tom Schrader
Even though it won’t likely be heavy, if we do get rain or freezing rain as this forecast model is pointing out, it could create a lot of problems in addition to the slick streets, sidewalks and walkways. Any rain that freezes on power lines or tree branches has the potential to cause a lot of headaches and be quite dangerous.