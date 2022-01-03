Could the north get slammed again?

Mandan's girls hockey team is off to one of its best starts in program history, but the Braves have their eyes set on something bigger.

"We've got unfinished business, and so I'm very thankful, and I think that's something this year that we have that we haven't is just that confidence that we can do whatever we as a team put together on the ice for 51 minutes," Braves' head coach Ben Hertz said.