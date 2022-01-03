Could the north get slammed again?

There has been a big change in the thinking about snow amounts in the north if the updated data from around 9-10pm is to be believed. As of now, it appears the storm might be tracking a bit further south and IF that happens it’s entirely possible it will drag the heavier snow in Canada down into northern ND. At the time of this posting there has been some examination of the data but with so much data coming in, we don’t have a real good handle on this. Meteorologist Amber Wheeler will have a much better idea on Good Day Dakota Tuesday morning.
